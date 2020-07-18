JANESVILLE – The East Buchanan Bucs’ softball team traveled to Janesville Wednesday night to battle the Janesville Wildcats in the second round of Class 1A regionals. Janesville came into the contest with an 8-7 record, yet still got to host a 10-4 East Buchanan team.
This game was tied at 2 in the third inning, and that’s the way it would stay until the eighth inning. The Bucs scored 3 runs in the top half of the eighth and were feeling pretty good about their chances, needing only 3 outs to advance to the next round. But Janesville scored 4 in the bottom half of the inning and the Lady Bucs lose a heartbreaker, 6-5.
Sophomore Lara Fox was in the circle for the Bucs and scattered 8 hits over 7 2/3 innings, giving up 6 runs (4 earned), striking out 9 batters.
Junior first baseman Emma Cook had 4 hits on the night, including 2 doubles and knocking in 1 run. Sophomore Lauren Donlea was 2 for 4, walking once, and also had a double. Eighth grader Eden Brady was 1 for 4, but had 3 RBI (runs batted in). Sophomore Kyara Pals had a double, while junior Kiera Hellenthal went 1 for 3.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these young ladies,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “What a fun game to play! It makes me very excited for next year! Although we will have big shoes to fill at the shortstop and catcher positions.”
The Bucs end their season with a 10-5 record. Two seniors will depart – shortstop Olivia Donlea and catcher Lakyn Beyer. The Bucs have a lot of talent returning, including sophomore pitcher Lara Fox, who went 4-4 on the year with a 2.76 ERA (earned run average). Sophomore Lauren Donlea will return after batting .436 and stealing 14 bases. Junior Emma Cook had a .412 batting average and led the team in RBI. Eighth grader Eden Brady and freshman Averiel Brady will return, too.