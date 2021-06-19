Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan boys and girls were on the road on Thursday night, traveling to Edgewood-Colesburg for a Tri Rivers-West doubleheader. Both the Buc teams would come home with a split. The girls won Game 1, 17-4, and lost Game 2, 10-8. The boys lost Game 1, 10-0, and came back to win the nightcap with 4 runs in the seventh inning, 5-3.

GIRLS’ GAMES

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 1 0 8 3 5 0 0 17

Ed-Co 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 8

Ed-Co 3 0 0 6 0 1 0 10

BOYS’ GAMES

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ed-Co 1 2 2 2 3 0 0 10

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 5

Ed-Co 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3

Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys’ and girls’ teams will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Marquette Catholic Mohawks.

Tags

Trending Food Videos