EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan boys and girls were on the road on Thursday night, traveling to Edgewood-Colesburg for a Tri Rivers-West doubleheader. Both the Buc teams would come home with a split. The girls won Game 1, 17-4, and lost Game 2, 10-8. The boys lost Game 1, 10-0, and came back to win the nightcap with 4 runs in the seventh inning, 5-3.
GIRLS’ GAMES
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 1 0 8 3 5 0 0 17
Ed-Co 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 8
Ed-Co 3 0 0 6 0 1 0 10
BOYS’ GAMES
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ed-Co 1 2 2 2 3 0 0 10
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 5
Ed-Co 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys’ and girls’ teams will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Marquette Catholic Mohawks.