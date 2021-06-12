At Preston
PRESTON –After a five-game losing streak, the East Buchanan Buccaneer softball team put together a nice five-game winning streak, running their record to 6-5 on the season.
The girls traveled to Easton Valley High School on Monday night for a double dip, winning both games, 17-4 and 18-7. The girls banged out 16 hits in the first game and had 6 hits and 8 walks in the evening finale.
Game 1
Freshman pitcher Eden Brady wasn’t her best, but went the distance, scattering only 6 hits over 6 innings, allowing 4 earned runs, and striking out 3. She also walked 4.
The Bucs’ defense was stellar with no errors in the field.
Junior centerfielder Lauren Donlea went 2 for 5, including a triple and a double, scoring 3 times, and stole a base. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg knocked in a run on 1 hit in 4 at-bats and scored 4 times. Eighth-grade second baseman Laynee Hogan went 1 for 4, had a double driving in 1 run, and scoring 3 runs. Senior first baseman Emma Cook had a great game, with 3 hits and 1 RBI, while scoring 2 times. Sophomore three-bagger Averiel Brady was outstanding at the plate with 3 hits and 2 RBI, scoring once. Eighth-grade catcher Andelyn Cabalka was 2 for 4, doubling, with two RBI, and scored 1 run. Another eighth-grade sensation, Cheyenne Beeh, started in left field and went 2 for 4 with 1 run batted in and 1 run scored. And finally, another terrific eighth grader, Jamisin Gile, played right field and had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, knocking in 3 runs, stealing a base, and scoring once.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 0 4 5 0 7 0 17
Easton Valley 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4
Game 2
Eden Brady was back in the circle and got the win, going 4.1 innings and scattering 5 hits, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 3.
Defense was outstanding again, only committing one error.
Donlea had 2 hits in 5 at-bats, knocking in 1 run, stealing a base, and scoring 3 runs. Anderegg was 1 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs. Eden Brady walked 3 times and had 1 RBI, while scoring 1 run. Hogan was 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored 2 runs. Cook knocked in a run on 2 doubles and scored twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 2 3 9 2 2 0 0 18
Easton Valley 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 7
“Bats were alive for sure,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “We had clean defense and Eden Brady. She’s a trooper.”
Coach Fox acknowledges that there is a lot on her [Brady’s] shoulders, but “she handles it like a champ,” she says.
“I can’t forget to mention our utility players,” added Fox. “Averiel Brady, Adalyn Cabalka, and Cheyenne Beeh. They never quite know where I’m going to put them, but they go without hesitation.”
Vs. Alburnett
WINTHROP – The girls were back home on Wednesday night, hosting the Alburnett Pirates (14-5) for a Tri-Rivers West Conference doubleheader. Not a good night for the Lady Bucs, as their five-game win streak was snapped and the Pirates would win both games, 12-4 and 14-0.
“Alburnett is a heck of a team,” said Coach Fox. “Wow! Such hitters! We did keep up for a while, but could not contain their bats. Kudos to them.”
Game 1
Donlea was 1 for 4, including a double with a run scored, while Anderegg knocked in a run with a sacrifice. Eden Brady had a good game, going 2 for 4 with a run knocked in, stealing a base, and scoring a run. Cook was 1 for 3, and Averiel Brady had a hit and drove in a run. Cabalka also drove in a run with a single and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Alburnett 1 0 1 4 3 1 2 12
East Buchanan 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 4
Game 2
The young guns did the bulk of the pitching in game two, as both eighth-grade pitchers saw action.
“I needed the young girls, Laynee Hogan and Grace Long, to complete a game to give Eden a rest, and to help them grow a little in mental toughness and finishing,” added Fox. “I’m very proud of the work they are putting in. These girls did not have a seventh grade season, so they are coming into varsity play straight from the Little League field.”
Coach Fox acknowledged that sometimes the nerves and emotions get the best of them, but they will keep working on it.
Andelyn Cabalka had the lone hit for the Lady Bucs, as this game only went 4 innings.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Alburnett 5 5 0 4 0 0 0 14
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vs. North Linn
WINTHROP — Thursday, Jun 10: NORTH LINN LYNX: The East Buchanan Bucs softball team hosted the 3rd-ranked North Linn Lynx on Thursday night. The Lady Bucs would lose both ends of the double header, 17-7 and 19-4.
Saturday, the girls travel to Anamosa for a tournament. Will play 6th-ranked Anamosa (13-2) at 9am.