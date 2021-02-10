LANSING – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team lost a tightly contested game on Monday night when they traveled to Kee High (10-10).
“We did not come out ready to play from the beginning and were down 16 mid-way through the 2nd quarter,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We pulled it together after that and really played maybe our best 2.5 quarters of the season.”
The Bucs trailed by 11; 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and trailed by 16 with just over 5 minutes remaining in the half. But the boys fought back and outscored the Hawks, 19-16 in the second, to cut the halftime lead to 34-26.
East Buchanan came out in the third quarter and slowly, but surely chipped away, winning the third frame 21-19 and only trailing by 6 going into the fourth quarter.
“We came all the way back to have a three-point lead late.” Added Coach Lamker, “We haven’t been in that close game situation before and made a couple turnovers and took some poor shots.”
The Buccaneers had a chance late and led with a minute to play but a bucket by Kee High with under a minute to go sealed it for the Hawks.
“Credit to Kee High, they hit the big shot to take the lead with under a minute to go.” Concluded Lamker, “Hopefully we can use this game as a learning experience and be ready to close the season strong.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 7 19 21 16 63
Kee 18 16 19 14 67
Stats were not available come press time.
The Bucs boys move to 5-14 on the season and traveled to Starmont (2-15) on Tuesday. This will conclude the season and the boys will travel to Maquoketa Valley (10-9) on Monday for their Class 1A-Substate 3, first round game. The Bucs have played the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats twice this year, losing 37-54 on December 15th and losing 42-62 on January 19th. With that said, it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season and I think that this Bucs team isn’t the same team as they were earlier. They have improved immensely.