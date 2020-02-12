Scenes from the Buchanan County Cattlemen's banquet held January 25 Henderson Event Center in Independence.
Buchanan County Cattlemen hold banquet
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Contests
Enter your favorite photo! The picture with the most votes will win a $100 prize!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 9°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 9°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:55 AM
- Sunset: 05:35:35 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Tonight
Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Iowa Democratic Party releases caucus results
- Poor shooting dooms Mustangs
- Mustangs move down to Class 2A for 2020 football campaign
- “A Man of His Own”
- The VIP Club
- Senior meals available through NEI3A
- Mustang girls suffer road loss at Williamsburg
- WARRIORS 58, SAILORS 46
- Independence Police log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.