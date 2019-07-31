Buchanan County Conservative Women will hold their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in our county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join us as we discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Buchanan County Conservative Women’s core committee members are Ruth Crawford, Bette Butler, Linda Smith, Kitty Rehberg, Kendall Kurt, and Renita Wieland.