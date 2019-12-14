INDEPENDENCE – Zach Hoffman, 1st District political director for the Republican Party of Iowa, was the featured guest speaker at the December 4 meeting of the Buchanan County Conservative Women (BCCW). The regular monthly gathering was held at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence. Approximately 20 people were in attendance.
Hoffman talked about the 2020 Iowa caucuses to be held on Monday, February 3, 2020. He said, “Caucuses are a ‘meeting of neighbors’ – groups of citizens that come together in local assemblies to discuss who they think will be the best [presidential] candidate, exchange ideas, and submit a written plank for the Party’s platform.”
At the beginning of a caucus, the group gathered elects a precinct chair, a secretary, and a poll reporter. Presidential candidates – or their representatives – may be on hand to speak briefly before the caucus starts. Participants are asked to cast a vote for their preferred candidate via a straw poll.
Hoffman added, “At the caucus, an election is held to choose participants to serve on the local county central committee and to select delegates and alternate delegates to attend your county party convention. Delegates are nominated based on the candidates receiving the most votes and confirmed by all caucus participants.”
Caucus goers may register to vote or change parties on caucus night. No specific identification is required.
Hoffman said training to run a caucus meeting is available, and all local caucuses will be held at Independence Jr/Sr High School. Anyone interested in helping with the caucuses should attend the BCCW’s January 8, 2020, meeting or call Hoffman at 515-282-8105.
Freedom Rock
Clayton Ohrt attended the lunch meeting to provide information about Operation 11th Hour and an update on the Freedom Rock to be placed at Heartland Acres this coming spring. BCCW took up a collection and made a donation to this patriotic community effort. According to Ohrt, the budget for the project is $19,000. The rock to be used is quite huge – a crane will be required to lift it.
Johnson Re-Election
State Senator Craig Johnson (R-Independence), representing Iowa’s 32 District, handed out petition forms and asked those in attendance, if willing, to sign them and also to collect signatures for his re-election campaign.
The First Thanksgiving
Renita Wieland presented a message about the first Thanksgiving, according to historian Matthew Burke. Wieland told the group about what nearly wiped out the fledgling Plymouth colony. The Pilgrims landed in the New World in 1620.
Wieland said, according to Burke, “Their vision of the New World was to build a society constructed on a new foundation of communal sharing and social altruism [socialism]. Their aim was based on the Communism of Plato’s Republic, in which there would be no private property and all work, and the harvest thereof, would be shared in common.”
What was the result of this vision? Famine and starvation. Wieland said, “The young, healthy men resented not being compensated for working for other people. Women in the colony were made to dress meat, wash clothes, etc., for other men and considered it a form of slavery that neither they nor their husbands could tolerate.
“In Burke’s words,” Wieland said, “this experiment in socialism was a miserable failure.”
About BCCW
Buchanan County Conservative Women meets on the first Wednesday of the month (with the exception of January 2020 when the group will meet on the second Wednesday due to the New Year’s holiday) at 11:30 a.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse. The meetings are a time for enjoyable conservative fellowship, engaging conversations, and special speakers. You don’t have to live in Buchanan County to be part of the group.