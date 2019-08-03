INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach would like to thank the Buchanan County Cattleman’s Association for recognizing our future cattlemen and congratulate the top beef carcass placings for the 2019 Buchanan County Fair. Congratulations to all listed below and for those who participated in this contest.
Beef Steers
• 1st Place: Elsie Flexsenhar
• 2nd Place: Jacob Kelly
• 3rd Place: Hayley Hamilton
• 4th Place: DeAnn Lentz
• 5th Place: Carter Wilgenbusch
• 6th Place: Cole Wright
• 7th Place: Luke Tempus
• 8th Place: Charli Sherman
• 9th Place: Kelly Keaton
• 10th Place: Tanner Wilson
Heifers
• 1st Place: Hayley Hamilton
• 2nd Place: Joshua Cook
Beef carcass evaluation is designed to assist beef producers in: producing high-quality beef carcasses, producing high-yielding beef carcasses, identifying superior lines of breeding stock, and promoting a desirable, marketable product.
Improving the efficiency of beef cattle production is important to feeders, cow/calf ranchers, and seed stock producers. Feeders can evaluate their feeding and management practices with cutability scores or the percentage or number of their cattle grading choice. Cow/calf ranchers may use grades to rank or performance-test their stock. Seed stock producers can ultimately use quality and yield grades in sire evaluation.
In the early 1970s, the 4-H Beef of Merit (BOM) contest was initiated for the Iowa State Fair. The purpose of this division is to provide exhibitors an opportunity to participate in a live show and, at the same time, one in which the economically important elements of the beef industry are quite objectively evaluated in meaningful, scientific ways. To this day, the objective remains the same, but the ways in which cattle are placed has changed to stay in tune with the industry as it evolves.
All cattle entered in this contest have beginning test weights taken in December, and then again the week of county fair; this time period allows for the calculation of average daily gain. From this data, values calculated include yield grade, percent retail product, and carcass value added per day on feed.
For more information on the evaluation process visit http://www.extension.iastate.edu/Pages/ansci/beefreports/asl1760.pdf.