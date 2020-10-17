INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Board will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, at the 4-H Building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
There will be an election to select 2020-21 fair board members. Four seats are open, and two incumbents are running. The meeting and voting are open to the public.
If you are interested in getting your name on the ballot or would like more information on being a fair board member, please email Molly Zmudka at manager@buchanancountyfair.org.