INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fairground Association needs your help in the form of online voting.
Their project has been selected as a finalist out of 143 submissions for a Grinnell Mutual Fairground Facelift Grant. The project with the most votes by September 12 will be awarded $3,000. The next four places in voting — second, third, fourth, and fifth — will each receive a $1,000 grant.
The project is to improve year-round marketing efforts by purchasing a digital sign.
“It’s important to note that the current sign is very outdated, not located in a heavily trafficked area, and our only fairground signage,” said Molly Zmudka, fair manager. “It’s definitely not doing much for our fairgrounds!”
To vote, visit Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page or website to vote for this project. Click the ‘Vote’ button on the photo of the current Buchanan County Fairground sign. People can vote once per day, per project. Voting ends Thursday, September 12, at 11:59 a.m. Central Time.
“County fairgrounds celebrate family, friendship, and relationships — the things that matter,” said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations. “That’s why we want to be part of sustaining them for future generations.”