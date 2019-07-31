INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust (BCHT) is pleased to award more than $26,000 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health-related projects and equipment:
• $7,965 to Buchanan County Health Center for the purchase of a baby scale and cart for the urgent care department, a space station sterile table for the surgery department, and an ankle brachial index machine for the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine
• $10,000 to the Lamont Fire Department Foundation for the purchase of new SCBA protective fire equipment
• $4,000 to the Independence parks and recreation department for the purchase of an additional sun shade for the Independence Aquatic Center
• $1,383 to St. John’s Catholic Church for the purchase of an AED and supplies
• $1,000 to the Buchanan County EMS Association for continuing education and training
• $700 to Kids’ Corner Childcare & Learning Center for the purchase of medical-grade thermometers
• $1,365 to Rowley Fire Department for updated equipment and supplies
Available for the check presentations were BCHT board members Ann Kegler, Stephanie Berns, Kay Dolan, and Tanya Greiner.
Currently accepting grant request applications for spring 2020 review, the Buchanan County Health Trust is a non-profit organization catering exclusively to charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the health trust has granted more than $650,000 to non-profit organizations in Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15, 2020. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please call 319-332-0905.