BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County and its communities have so much to offer those living here, and if you can’t find it here, you can find it within a 60-minute or less drive!
Buchanan County is located quite literally in the middle of everything! Access to Broadway shows, national museums, trails, Division-I athletics – you can find all of these and more and not have to travel more than an hour away from your home in Buchanan County.
Buchanan County is truly located within an hour of top-notch entertainment. Where else can you experience all these things, yet live, work, and raise a family in a great community like those in our county?
Are you ready for a night out on the town? You can start with a great meal at one of the many restaurants available in Buchanan County – from pizza and barbecue to Chinese or home-cooked comfort food, you can find it all right here. Buchanan County has unique, one-of-a-kind restaurants as well as the chain restaurants you can find anywhere in the U.S. There are hundreds of dining options within an hour of Buchanan County with any cuisine you may desire.
Do you ever feel like seeing a Broadway play, but you’re in the middle of Iowa? You can travel 60 minutes or less and have a choice of eight area performing arts centers that provide Broadway-level entertainment on a regular basis. Not to mention two facilities that attract national and international music groups and entertainment.
Maybe sports are more your thing. Division I athletics is our thing. Within 60 minutes of Buchanan County you can find Division 1 football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, and soccer, just for starters. The University of Northern Iowa as well as the University of Iowa are home to great athletics. Combine this with the nine Division II and Division III colleges in the area and you’re sure to fulfill your passion for competitive sporting events. And don’t forget our local sporting events at state-of-the-art school facilities within our own county!
Museums display our history, and there are top-quality museums located within Buchanan County itself. A one-of-a-kind Frank Lloyd Wright house that was completely designed and built by the architect himself is located right here in Buchanan County. You can see Wright’s eye for detail both on the outside and the inside. He hand-picked everything about this home that was built for the Walters family, located between Quasqueton and Independence.
Heartland Acres displays our state’s agricultural history along with one of the most interesting antique car collections you can find.
Buchanan County has taken an historic train depot and created a totally unique museum and tourism center there. You can go there to find all you are looking to do in Buchanan County!
For regional and nationally recognized museums you don’t need to travel far. You can find almost 20 museums within an hour of Buchanan County!
Entertainment and recreational opportunities are endless in Buchanan County and within an hour’s drive – trails, water activities, parks, camping, and more! Go to www.growbuchanan.com and click on 60 Minutes to Everything on the front page under bulletin board to explore everything you can find either in or within an hour of Buchanan County! For more information on Buchanan County Economic Development, email Director George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.