BUCHANAN COUNTY – Do you have a spectacular shot of nature or people enjoying nature taken in Buchanan County? Keep your camera handy as you visit Buchanan County’s natural areas and keep in mind the four categories:
- Landscapes
- Wildlife
- Plants and Wildflowers
- People Enjoying Nature
For more information on the contest or for a copy of the official rules, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com or call 319-636-2617. There will again be a voter-based selection of winners, so like us on Facebook or watch for media information on how to be a part of selecting the 2019 winners.
2019 Photo Contest Rules
Sponsored by the Buchanan County Conservation Board and Friends of Fontana Park.
1. All photos must be taken in Buchanan County, depict natural areas, and be taken by amateur photographers. Photographers do not have to be from Buchanan County.
2. Images will be judged on originality, technical excellence, composition, overall impact, and artistic merit. Finalists will be selected from entries by a panel of Buchanan County Conservation staff and will be placed on Facebook for public voting.
3. Black-and-white or color images will be accepted. Images may be enlarged and cropped and edited for standard color/exposure/contrast.
4. Each image will be submitted either in person, OR by mail to Fontana Nature Center (1883 125th Street Hazleton, IA 50641), OR electronically via an email attachment to bccbscheduling@gmail.com. The electronic photo ID label should include the photographer’s name and category (e.g. JaneDoelandscape.jpg). No more than eight photos per individual may be entered. Photos may be entered in any category.
5. Label on photo or accompanying text in each email should include:
-where the picture was taken in Buchanan County
-the category of the entry (see #6)
-your name
-phone number
-address
6. Each photo must be entered in one of four categories: Landscapes, Wildlife, Plants and Wildflowers, or People Enjoying Nature.
7. Photos entered in previous years’ contests are not eligible.
8. One $100 prize will be awarded to the overall winner, and a $50 prize will be awarded to the winners in each of the four categories.
9. Entries must be received by FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019.
10. The Conservation Board reserves the right to keep copies of any photo entries and utilize them in promotional materials (credit will be given).
11. BCCB will display the winning photos as 8x10s on the nature center exhibit floor for one year and then in the classroom area for approximately 10 years.