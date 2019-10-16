BUCHANAN COUNTY – October is Manufacturing Month, and Buchanan County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) started it off right with a series of tours of Buchanan County manufacturers.
Since 2016, BCEDC has partnered with local manufacturers to open their doors to the public and provide tours. This year, eight businesses participated. These tours are an opportunity for Buchanan County residents and potential new employees to see what products some of our local manufacturers produce and how they do it.
Participating manufacturers in Winthrop and Quasqueton were Wieland and Sons Lumber Company in Winthrop and Hager Coffee in Quasqueton. Jesup businesses on the tour were Bertch Cabinets and Prinsco Inc. In Independence, Geater Machining and Manufacturing, Iowa Engineered Processes, East Iowa Plastics, and Signs and More opened their doors to a number of curious individuals.
Buchanan County has a diverse manufacturing footprint, as shown by the businesses that participated this year, and is home to industries that distribute their products locally, nationally, and internationally. Since 2011, manufacturing jobs have increased in Buchanan County by more than 50 percent, according to Iowa Workforce Development, Labor Market Information Division, and this sector continues to grow not only in Buchanan County but nationally.
Highlighting the different manufacturing jobs available in Buchanan County allows the public to see not only the workings of these companies, but also the benefits they provide to their communities and Buchanan County.