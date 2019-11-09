INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, November 13, is the kickoff for the Buchanan County Salvation Army 2019 Red Kettle campaign at Fareway, ringing every day but Sunday and Thanksgiving between November 13 and Christmas Eve. Walmart ringing spots open on Black Friday, November 29.
This year, Buchanan County Salvation Army is using SignUp.com (the leading online SignUp and reminder tool) to organize the campaign.
Here’s how it works in 3 easy steps:
1) Choose the link below where you want to ring (Fareway or Walmart)
• Fareway: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH
• Walmart: https://signup.com/go/VDaYsni
2) Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like.
3) Sign up! It’s easy. You will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.
Note: SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. If you prefer not to use your email address, please call or text Julie Johnson at 319-327-2072 to sign up manually.
Follow the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page for more schedule information and reports on how funds collected in Buchanan County are used. Contact Johnson if you have an organization that would like to schedule ringing in another Buchanan County community.
Also, look for the Buchanan County Salvation Army red counter kettles at area businesses.
Help the Buchanan County Salvation Army “Do the Most Good” for our area by sharing your time and donations.