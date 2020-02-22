INDEPENDENCE – In the wake of Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram’s announcement of his plans to not seek re-election this fall, two candidates have stepped up and declared their intentions. Glen Fults and Scott Buzynski, both Buchanan County natives with law enforcement experience, will face each other in June on the Republican primary ballot.
Following are biographies of each man.
Glen Fults
After graduating from Cono Christian School, Fults attended Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in business administration. While there, he worked as the college’s director of safety and security from 1994 to 1997. He then held the position of police officer with the Winona Lake Police Department for a short time before returning home.
Fults joined the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1998. He served as a deputy sheriff for 14 years before moving on to other employment in 2011 with Pinicon Ford Lincoln, now Rydell of Independence.
Fults’ decision to run for office came out of a belief that more needs to be done to enhance officer training, expand the relationship between the schools and the sheriff’s office, and provide a greater law enforcement presence throughout the county.
“I see the need for strong, effective leadership in order to provide the people of Buchanan County with the best law enforcement,” he said. “It is time to move from having a sheriff who is a nice guy to electing a sheriff who will actively put in place programs and training tools to defeat the drugs and criminals who are threatening our families and our way of life. I believe I am that person. If I am elected, I will strengthen and enhance the department’s capability to protect and defend you.”
Fults wants to increase the number of drug awareness seminars for students of all ages as well as for parents, teachers, school staff, and administrators.
“This will help provide them with the tools they need to recognize, resist, and combat the flow of drugs into our schools and communities,” he said. “Illegal drugs are no respecter of age or location and, knowing what to do, whether you are a second grader or the parent of a high school senior, will make county residents of all ages our informed allies.
“I believe we need to go beyond the D.A.R.E. program,” he added. “I want a deputy to serve as a school resource officer that will work across all grade levels to better educate and equip our students to face the issues they deal with today. I want that deputy to build relationships and provide training and assistance for students, staff, associates, teachers, and administrators who sometimes find themselves in dangerous situations in their own classrooms – places that should be safe havens for all.”
Among other his goals as sheriff, Fults lists:
- Improve the sheriff’s presence in the office and the community.
- Move the sheriff’s office forward by keeping equipment and technology up-to-date, enhancing safety and awareness programs in our schools at all grade levels, providing safety and awareness programs for our community, and improving personnel retention.
- To be fiscally responsible and operate within the budget.
- To work to obtain grants necessary to supplement the budget and meet the needs of the sheriff’s office and Buchanan county.
Fults believes one of the biggest assets of the department is the personnel.
“We need to support them by providing competitive pay and benefits, encouraging professional development, providing quality training, and keeping equipment up-to-date,” he said. “Officer and community safety are my priorities.”
Fults resides in rural Rowley with Mindy, his wife of 25 years, where they have raised four children. The two boys, Tate and Chase, attend East Buchanan. Daughter Britta lives in Iowa City, and daughter Samantha is a junior in the Navy ROTC program at Iowa State University.
“I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Buchanan County,” he said. “As a member of the team at Rydell, I have had the opportunity to use and improve my management skills. I will be a strong leader who will move the sheriff’s office forward, providing education, security, and service to our community.”
For more information about Fults, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/fultsforsheriff or email him at fultsforsheriff@usa.com.
Scott Buzynski
Buzynski is a 25-year veteran of law enforcement who has served as a Buchanan County deputy sheriff since 2001. Previously, he was an officer with the Independence Police Department from 1995 to 2001.
“I feel it is the right time for me to run for sheriff,” he said.
Born in 1971 in Fairbank, Iowa, to Harold and Shirley Buzynski, he is the youngest of 10 children. According to his candidate announcement, Buzynski grew up on a farm, where he “developed a strong work ethic at a very early age.” Buzynski “believes in honest work, integrity, and commitment to family. These values are the cornerstone of [my] life as a husband, father, and brother, as well as a first responder.”
Buzynski has spent his entire life in Buchanan County and has a strong commitment to the farming community.
Among his personal proficiencies, Buzynski lists “an early education in listening and negotiation, discipline and problem-solving – skills imperative to the role of sheriff. During [my] 19 years as a Buchanan County deputy, [I have] earned a reputation of trustworthiness, fairness, courage, and integrity.”
Buzynski’s goals as sheriff include:
- Continuing the installation of the new radio system.
- Expanding D.A.R.E. and other programs, and work to have a liaison officer with the schools.
- Reviewing the need for more personnel to handle inmate transportation for court and mental health assessments.
- Reviewing personnel scheduling. (While he understands the time commitment of law enforcement personnel, he says in his 25 years of service he has never had a full weekend off.)
“I’m not running with a big agenda,” he said. “Sheriff Wolfgram has done a pretty good job.”
Buzynski is not the only one in his family who has devoted his life to public service. His late father, Harold, was a member of the United States Army and a Korean War veteran. His brother Mark served as Des Moines Police lieutenant and in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. His brother Peter is a retired U.S. Air Force master chief. Currently, his nephew Blake is active duty in the U.S. Air Force.
Scott married his childhood sweetheart, Amy, in 1996; they have four children; Andrew, Abby, Isaac, and Ian. When he is not protecting Buchanan County residents, you can find him at a ball field cheering on his children or the Iowa Hawkeyes.