NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Jan. 19
1:35 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ellie Elizabeth Christianson, 19, of Guttenburg on a charge of prescription drug violation (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
4:50 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of York Avenue, southwest of Masonville. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Alexis Rave-Boffeli of Masonville was traveling southbound on York Avenue when Rave-Boffeli lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch and came to rest. No injuries were reported, and this incident remains under investigation.
5:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shauna Lee Williams, 38, and Adam Roy Williams, 37, both of Winthrop. Shauna Williams was charged with violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). Adam Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault (an aggravated misdemeanor), tampering with a witness (an aggravated misdemeanor) and violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of 3rd Street S in Winthrop.
Monday, Jan. 20
2:00 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 190th Street and Reed Avenue, north of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2016 Kenworth semi operated by James Brandemuehl of Lancaster, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound on 190tht Street and turning right (south) onto Reed Avenue. While making the turn, the rear of the trailer slid into the ditch, causing the semi to overturn onto its passenger side. The driver was initially trapped inside the cab but was assisted out by sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene. No injuries were reported and no liquid propane leaks were detected in the trailer. Damage was estimated at $25,000. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Aurora Fire Department and Buchanan County Emergency Management. (See accompanying photos.)
4:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was booked and released, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
6:40 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Olympic Avenue and 155th Street, northeast of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2008 Ford F150 operated by Vern Jackson of Waterloo was traveling southbound on Olympic Avenue and ran the stop sign at the intersection with 155th Street. The vehicle went through the intersection and entered the east ditch, striking a culvert and coming to rest along a fence line. Jackson was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle with unspecified injuries and was later cited for failure to obey stop sign. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Stanley Fire Department.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Robert Thorpe, 44, of Independence. Thorpe was charged with fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
3:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of 1st Street N (Racine Avenue) in Quasqueton. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Alayna Gallery of Winthrop was traveling southbound in the 900 block of 1st Street N when Gallery slowed to make a right turn into a private driveway. The car’s momentum caused it to slide off the edge of the driveway’s embankment, entering the ditch, and rolling onto its side where it came to rest. No injuries were reported and damage was considered minimal.
8:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 23, of Cedar Rapids. Peterson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 25
3:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard east of Fairbank. According to the investigation, a 2006 Ford Freestar operated by Jamie Halbfass of Garrison was traveling northbound on Fairbank-Amish Boulevard when Halbfass lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun around and entered the east ditch, rolling and coming to rest on its driver’s side. None of the vehicle’s four occupants were injured and vehicle damage was estimated at $1,500. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department and Ambulance.
7:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clementine Jane Stuckey, 46, of Rowley. Stuckey was charged with malicious prosecution (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.