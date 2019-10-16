An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, October 6
4:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of Oelwein. Newton was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Dugan Avenue.
6:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Lee Martin, 21, of Dows. Martin was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following an incident in the vicinity of 210th Street and Lee Avenue.
9:35 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of 265th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala operated by Tyler Reeder of Independence was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue when he attempted to turn eastbound onto 265th Street. Reeder was traveling too fast to complete the turn and ran off the road, coming to rest in the ditch. No injuries were reported and Reeder was cited for failure to maintain control.
Monday, October 7
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kris Alan Vanlaningham, 56, of Independence. Vanlaningham was arrested on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:30 p.m.
Deputies charged Jose Willfredo Lopez, 57 of Jesup, with assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). This charge was filed as a result of an altercation that occurred in the Buchanan County Jail where Lopez is being housed as an inmate.
Tuesday, October 8
2:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near 220th Street and Gold Course Boulevard west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2015 GMC Sierra operated by Mitchell Wendling of Manchester was traveling westbound on 220th Street and had stopped, waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn into a private driveway. A 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Joyce Donlea-Schmitt of Jesup was also traveling westbound on 220th Street and was unable to stop in time, colliding with the back of the Wendling vehicle. Donlea-Schmitt was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries and was later cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Wendling was uninjured in the accident. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, October 9
6:10 p.m.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 130th Street and Nathan Bethel Avenue, east of Hazleton. When the Deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jeremiah Lee DeGraw, 47, of Delhi, DeGraw attempted to flee in his vehicle. DeGraw entered a cornfield and exited his vehicle, running on foot. A perimeter was established and a search was initiated. At the request of the sheriff’s office, the Independence Fire Department responded with a FLIR-enabled drone. When the drone was deployed, DeGraw was located within one minute and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and reckless driving (simple misdemeanor). This incident remains under investigation and further charges may be pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Independence Police Department, Fairbank Police Department, and Independence Fire Department.
Thursday, October 10
1:10 p.m.
Deputies Joseph Lee Martin Santomauro, 26, of Waterloo. Santomauro was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, October 11
11:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dawson Lee Hilbert, 20, of Monticello. Hilbert was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, October 12
8:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harley Freeman Helmuth, 20, of Hazleton. Helmuth was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred on October 5, 2019, in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue following a trespassing complaint.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, of Lamont. Wise was charged with violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont.