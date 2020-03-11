NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 1
2:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mack Bass, 53, of Oelwein. Bass was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard.
Tuesday, March 3
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with second degree theft (a Class D felony) and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). The juvenile was released to his parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.
Wednesday, March 4
2:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Charles Leon Alston, 47, of Jesup. Alston was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Golf Course Bouelvard west of Independence.
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Thomas Leroy Sargent, 54, of Hazleton. Sargent was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, March 5
1:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Steven Duane Benton, 32, of Independence. Benton was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and operating without registration. This arrest was made in the 1700 block of 185th Street.
Saturday, March 7
1:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Charles Hunt, 38, of Lamont. Hunt was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for careless driving. This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
2:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Laura Ann Huenefeld, 53, of Independence. Huenefeld was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for operating without registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 5th Avenue and 6th Street NE in Independence.