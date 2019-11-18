NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, Nov. 11
9:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Preston Mason, 28, of Oelwein. Mason was charged with assault causing serious injury (Class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of S Main Street in Hazleton that occurred on October 12, 2019.
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Alysa Rae Johnson, 28, of Jesup. Johnson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
8:35 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Boulevard north of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Cassie Cruise of Maynard was traveling westbound on Wapsie Access Boulevard and was traversing a curve to the north. Cruise lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch where the truck rolled onto its passenger side. Cruise was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation and was later cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Area Ambulance Service.
Friday, Nov. 15
5:50 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2011 Dodge Durango operated by Charles Anthony Serrano, 23, of Oelwein, was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue when Serrano stated that he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Serrano lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch, rolling over before coming to rest at the bottom of a hill in a timber area. Serrano was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein for unspecified injuries and was later cited for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and MercyOne Ambulance Service.
Saturday, Nov. 16
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob Allen Steffen, 31, of Dunkerton. Steffen was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol assisted in this arrest.
Deputies arrested Dakota Anthony Main, 21, of Independence. Main was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail