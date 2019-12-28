Sunday, Dec. 15
1:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy William Dudley, 31, of Winthrop on charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Pine Creek Avenue west of Winthrop.
Deputies arrested Brian Dewayne Miller, 50, of Iowa City on charges of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and North Fourth Street in Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 16
7:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Autumn Christine Meiborg, 21, of Cedar Rapids. Meiborg was arrested on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Anthony Knight, 40, of Maquoketa. Knight was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. Knight was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 30, of Manchester. Ahrens was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 20
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Robert Thorpe, 44, of Waterloo. Thorpe was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to carry proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue SW in Independence.
Saturday, Dec. 21
7:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in near the 251 mile marker on Hwy 20. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest.