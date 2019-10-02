An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, Sept. 22
4:05 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Marie McGonigle Manning, 22, of Hazleton on an active arrest warrant out of Dubuque County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.
6:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Raheem Maliek Pickens, 32, of Dubuque on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Pickens transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Sept. 23
12:35 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1997 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 220th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the yard of a residence. No occupants of the vehicle were present when law enforcement arrived on scene. This accident remains under investigation at this time. Any persons with information regarding this accident are encouraged to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2567.
5:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Samantha Nichole Lowe, 30, of Maynard on charges of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). Lowe was also cited for speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora.
7:45 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2009 Toyota Corolla operated by Maegan Sonksen of Independence was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Sonksen collided with the rear of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Julie Lotz of Independence. Lotz had slowed to a stop in the roadway to wait for an eastbound vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a driveway. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal.
Tuesday, Sept. 24,
4:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 34, of Oelwein on charges of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1100 block of 140th Street southeast of Hazleton.
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard Jr., 37, of Waterloo on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Howard was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested William James Gibson, 68, of Hazleton on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Gibson was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subsequently, he was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Sept. 27
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Francis David Kline, 47, of Oelwein on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Kline was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Ronald Luis Reyes, 44, of Jesup on charges of third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of State Street in Littleton.
Saturday, Sept. 28
7:30 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 100th Street and N Avenue in the 200 block of 100th Street. No occupants of the vehicle were present when law enforcement arrived on scene. According to the investigation, a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker operated by John Arthur Williams, 45, of Independence was traveling westbound on 100th Street when Williams lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled over, coming to rest upside down. Williams was later located and arrested. He was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. Williams was also arrested on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and probation violation. This arrest was made in the 700 block of Oak Street in Lamont.