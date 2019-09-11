Sunday, September 1
3:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alyson Jane Wickman, 49, of Strawberry Point on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Wickman was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, September 3
5:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Melvin, Iowa. Conry was charged with fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor), Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor), and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont.
Wednesday, September 4
2:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Melvin, Iowa. Conry was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kimberly Sue Holub, 49, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 800 block of First Street West in Independence.
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ross Ian Rivers Cashen, 39, of Oelwein on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of first degree Burglary (class B felony), Domestic Abuse Assault While Displaying Weapon (aggravated misdemeanor), fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor),and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). Cashen was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Todd Rummans, 54, of Jesup on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 2200 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
Thursday, September 5
6:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shawn Eric Pattison, 48, of Oelwein on a charge of third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor). Pattison was also arrested on an active warrant out of Dickinson County for Contempt of Court. This arrest was made in the 600 block of Concord Street in Lamont.
Friday, September 6
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for Assault with Bodily Injury. This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue south of Independence.
Saturday, September 7
1:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Frederick Alan Degreif, 49, of Wadena on charges of Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance as Required. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street in Hazleton.
Deputies arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 31, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Williams was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Anthony Halstead, 58, of Winthrop on a charge of first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3000 block of 200th Street northeast of Winthrop.