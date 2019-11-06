NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
10:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Trenton Price, 73, of Rowley. Price was charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue south of Independence.
2:50 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of 290th Street. According to the investigation, a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Grace Dorman of Independence was traveling eastbound on 290th Street behind a 2000 Freightliner tractor/trailer operated by Paul Rasmussen of Rowley. Rasmussen had slowed and was turning into the driveway when Dorman collided with the rear of the trailer. No injuries were reported, and Dorman was cited for following too closely.
Thursday, Oct. 24
3:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Bradley Leroy Fuller, 47, of Brooklyn. Fuller was charged with possession of controlled substance (class D felony) and possession of contraband in correctional facility (class D felony). These charges were entered after an incident that originally occurred on August 28, 2019.
Friday, Oct. 25
6:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Steinbron, 36, of Jesup. Steinbron was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 24, of Independence. Bushaw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of 7th Avenue NW in Independence.
Saturday, Oct. 26
4:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Trevor Joseph Bagby, 37, of Winthrop. Bagby was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:55 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 140th Street and Lawrence Avenue southeast of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Gary Blake of Hazleton was traveling southbound on Lawrence Avenue when a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Mark Detweiler of Hazleton was traveling westbound on 140th Street and failed to yield from a stop sign, colliding with the side of the Blake vehicle in the intersection. No injuries were reported and Detweiler was cited for failure to yield and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Monday, Oct. 28
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tami Lynn Duffy, 37, of Cascade. Duffy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua John Kline Jr., 20, of Waterloo. Kline was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made near the 255 mile marker of Highway 20.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
8:35 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the Highway 150 overpass. According to the investigation, a 2008 Dodge Ram with trailer operated by Raymond Warren of Marion was traveling westbound on Highway 20 near the Highway 150 overpass when Warren lost control of the vehicle. Warren’s vehicle struck the side of another westbound vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Highlander operated by Jacqueline Lahey of Anamosa. The warren vehicle then entered the median where the trailer overturned. No injuries were reported and Warren was cited for failure to maintain control.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
2:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Rachel Dawn Johnston, 32, of Cedar Rapids. Johnston was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams, 33, of Independence. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 31
2:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 19, of Toledo. Presgrove was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of enticing a minor (class D felony) and distribution of obscene material to minor (aggravated misdemeanor). These charges were filed by the Jesup Police Department. Presgrove was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 2
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Scott David Williams, 39, of Waterloo. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.