Sunday, July 14
10:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Moser was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Jay Bell, 36, of Independence on charges of first offense Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 2100 block of 20th Street east of Independence.
Tuesday, July 16
6 a.m.
Deputies arrested Timothy John Bagley, 29, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Bagley was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Charles James Chapman IV, 29, of Charles City on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Chapman was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 17
9 a.m.
Deputies arrested Alyson Jane Wickman, 49, of Lamont on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). Wickman was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 18
6 p.m.
Deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Possession of Controlled Substance (aggravated misdemeanor). Newton was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Warrick Ridenour, 42, of Independence on charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Ridenour was also cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 255 mile marker on Hwy 20.
Friday, July 19
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Dean Moser, 36, of Dundee on charges of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). his arrest was made near the 261 mile marker on Hwy 20.
1 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the 245 mile marker on Hwy 20. According to the investigation, a 2006 Volkswagen Passat operated by Zoe Williams of Cedar Falls was traveling westbound on Hwy 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck signage along the side of the roadway. No injuries were reported and Williams was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.
Saturday, July 20
2:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Samuel John Kuhn, 51, of Lansing on charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Kuhn was also cited for Failure to Maintain Control. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 1100 block of Buck Creek Boulevard.