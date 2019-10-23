An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Wednesday, October 16
2:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 34, of Winthrop. Newman was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street SW in Independence.
7:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Terry Lynn Bond, 45, of Manchester. Bond was charge with third or subsequent possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), and was issued citations for operating non-registered vehicle, title transfer violation, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187) south of Lamont.
11:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 16-year-old male, charging him with operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). This juvenile was booked and released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in the matter.
Thursday, October 17
3:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dana Ann Eder, 37, of Independence. Eder was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, October 18
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Trevor Joseph Bagby, 36, of Winthrop. Bagby was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (class D felony). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 2900 block of 270th Street east of Quasqueton.
Saturday, October 19
10:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ross Ian Rivers Cashen, 39, of Waterloo and Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, of Hazleton. Cashen was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Moritz was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Fairbank Amish Boulevard.