Sunday, Feb. 2
1:25 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Colton James Rommann, 25, of Independence. Rommann was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor).
3:55 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near 332nd Street and Hamilton Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2019 Toyota Corolla operated by Kelly James Newton, 47, of Waverly, was reversing along the shoulder of 332nd Street and struck a parked and unoccupied 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. No injuries were reported. Newton was subsequently arrested and charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Feb. 4
4:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Madison Rae Williams, 20, of West Union. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brett Clark Lehr, 47, of Independence. Lehr was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicole Leanne Burgos, 26, of Oelwein. Burgos was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. This arrest was made in the 500 block of 8th Avenue NE in Independence.
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dakota James Fuller, 20, of Waterloo. Fuller was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Trevor Andrew Clinton, 34, of Cedar Rapids. Clinton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 6
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 23, of Independence. Morris was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew David Halterman, 28, of Independence. Halterman was charged with failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (a Class D felony) and failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry residential restriction zones (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue NE in Independence.
Friday, Feb. 7
1:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence. Eldridge was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
Saturday, Feb. 8
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ricardo Antonio Calderon Torres, 18, of Des Moines. Torres was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 Insurance on file (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Washburn Avenue north of Lamont.
4:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Michael David Gamm, 45, and Bridget Marie Gamm, 44, both of Des Moines. Both were arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for third degree burglary (a Class D felony). They were both transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.