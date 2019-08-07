Sunday, July 28
7:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alan Music, 21, of Waterloo. Music was charged with third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, of Oelwein. Conner was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance as Required, and cited for No Proof of Insurance. his arrest was made following a traffic stop near 240th Street and Dugan Avenue.
Monday, July 29
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Jay Bell, 36, of Independence. Bell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Bell also had an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 2100 block of 220th Street east of Independence.
Wednesday, July 31
1:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Billy Matthew Thorne, 44, of Nora Springs. Thorne was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Paul Grigg, 41, of Jesup. Grigg was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of 270th Street.
11:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jade Marie McAllister, 34, of Independence. McAllister was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue NE in Independence and stems from an investigation into a vehicle in the ditch in the 1200 block of Kentucky Avenue on July 30, 2019.
Thursday, August 1, 2019
5:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Meredith, 34, of Independence. Meredith was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.