NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
1:50 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shayla Dimitris Parsons, 29, of Waterloo. Parsons was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested George Louis Passarelli, 39, of Waterloo. Passerelli was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Woodruff Street in Aurora.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jennifer Jo Swingen, 43, of Dunkerton. Swingen was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
Friday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near 290th Street and Troy Mills Boulevard, southeast of Quesqueton. Emergency services were immediately dispatched. According to the investigation, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Cory Kruse, 38, of Hiawatha, was traveling northbound on Troy Mills Boulevard when Kruse crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound 2001 Sterling semi tractor-trailer operated by Sean Baragary, 43, of Winthrop. Kruse was mechanically extricated from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Baragary was uninjured in the crash. This incident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
Saturday, Dec. 7
1:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua James Baker, 32, of Strawberry Point. Baker was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree burglary (class D felony) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 44, of Independence. Moore was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and also charged with two counts of interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Forest Street in Fairbank following a brief foot chase when Moore tried to run from law enforcement. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fairbank Police Department, Independence Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.