Sunday, August 4
3 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of an incident in the 300 block of 220th Street W in Winthrop. Following an investigation, it was discovered that an individual had broken into an apartment and did light or attempt to set off multiple flammable/explosive devices in the basement. When deputies arrived on scene, a fire was observed in the basement of the apartment and was subsequently extinguished by sheriff’s deputies. While speaking with witnesses at the scene, the suspect was identified as Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 21, of Independence. Federspiel was later located in Independence and taken into custody without incident.
Following the initial response, a search warrant was conducted at Federspiel’s residence, located in the 200 block of 6th Avenue SE, Independence. Multiple items were located, including masks, black clothing, newspapers, gloves, and other items believed to be used in the crime. Federspiel was charged with first degree Arson (class B felony) and first-degree Burglary (class B felony). This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Independence Police Department assisted in this incident.
10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kimberly Marie Gamm, 59, of Aurora. Gamm was charged with Transfer of Firearm to Unauthorized Person (class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, August 5
7:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Angel Lee Kaplan, 21, of Oelwein; Tyffanie Shaiann Bourland, 21, of Jesup; and Alanna Jo Hepker, 23, of Jesup. Kaplan was charged with Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and Assault (simple misdemeanor). Bourland was charged with Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor) and Interference with 911 Communications (simple misdemeanor). Hepker was charged with Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a disturbance in the 300 block of W 220th Street in Winthrop.
Tuesday, August 6
7:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 254 mile marker. According to the investigation, a 2014 Freightliner semi operated by Dustin Loeffelholz of Dyersville was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when a tire burst on the right rear of the trailer. A 2007 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Justin Turnis of Manchester was also eastbound on Highway 20 and struck the tire debris in the roadway, disabling the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, August 7
5:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Layne Isaac Williams, 23, of Oelwein. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley. Once on scene, it was determined that a verbal altercation had taken place between a male and female who have a minor child together, but live separately. During the altercation, a handgun was allegedly displayed and used in a threatening manner toward the female by the male. The male had left the area with a minor child prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
The male, identified as Kevin Leland King, 37, of Independence, was later found at a residence in the 700 block of 10th Street SW in Independence. King refused to communicate with law enforcement or exit the residence. Due to the possibility of a firearm being involved, law enforcement surrounded and blocked off the immediate vicinity of the residence. At approximately 10:45 p.m., King exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. The child was also found to be unharmed and returned to the mother.
Following two separate search warrants, King was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm (class D felony), two counts of first-degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). and Reckless Driving (simple misdemeanor). This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Jesup Police Department, and the K9 units of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department.
Friday, August 9
2:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of Oelwein. Newton was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Heather Ruth Lewis, 26, of Hazleton. Lewis was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor), and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle and No Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
10:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Elizabeth Lynn Toms, 34, of Hazleton. Toms was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.