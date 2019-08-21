Sunday, August 11
6:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Emily Marie Corkery, 25, of Independence on charges of Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred on July 6.
Monday, August 12
2:45 p.m.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at 707 South Street in Brandon. The caller stated that there were several dogs that had broken the front door of the residence and were
roaming around outside. The caller wanted a welfare
check done on the occupant of the residence. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence to find several dogs roaming around outside the residence. Contact was made with the occupant of the residence. That person was found to be living in very poor conditions within the residence, which did not seem to be climate controlled. The person was transported to an area hospital by North Benton Ambulance Service to be evaluated as it was determined that they were unable to adequately care for themselves.
Subsequently, the sheriff’s office reached out to Wildthunder WARS for assistance in getting the dogs to a facility where they could be evaluated and cared for. A total of 18 dogs were transported away from the residence. Additionally, four dogs were found to be deceased on the property by sheriff’s deputies. At this time, this incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, August 15
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Meredith, 34, of Independence based on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 600 block of 2nd Street NE in Independence.
11 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Jon Zieser of Independence was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Zieser had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service.