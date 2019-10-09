An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Monday, Sept. 30
11:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cortrail Andre Harris, 37, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Harris was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested David Michael Heidt, 48, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Heidt was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
3:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jessica Nicole Morris, 25, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Morris was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tonya Jean Cain, 46 of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Cain was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Eric Todd Hall, 43, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree burglary (class D felony), attempted third degree burglary (serious misdemeanor), fourth degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor), and fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). Hall was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 3
3:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dale Lavern Smith II, 21, of Winfield on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Smith also had an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Devon Deshane Reed, 22, of Cedar Falls on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Reed was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Aaron Andrew Schmitt, 28, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and another active arrest warrant for failure to appear. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
8:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Katie Lynn Trueg, 41, of Jesup on charges of first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). Trueg was also cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in the 3100 block of Dugan Avenue north of Brandon.
Saturday, Oct. 5
5:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Travis Joel Thompson, 30, of Waterloo on a charge of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
11:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Erwin H. Raber, 22, of Hawkeye and Edwin H. Raber, 22, of Fairbank. Both were charged with trespass (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue following a trespassing complaint.