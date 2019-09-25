An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, September 15
8:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 25, of Rock Island, Illinois. South was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for no proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 285th Street and York Avenue.
Monday, September 16
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dennis James Simon, 57, of Strawberry Point. Simon was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Tuesday, September 17
4:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested April Mechelle Alexander, 29, of Cedar Rapids. Alexander was charged with malicious prosecution and false reports. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.
Wednesday, September 18
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 53, of Independence. Brimmer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, September 19
1:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard Jr., 37, of Waterloo. Howard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of South Street in Hazleton.
Arrest Made in Animal Neglect Case
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has completed an investigation and has made an arrest. On Monday, August 12, 2019, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the BCSO received a request for a welfare check at 707 South Street in Brandon. The caller stated that there were several dogs that had broken the front door of the residence and were roaming around outside. The caller wanted a welfare check done on the occupant of the residence. Deputies arrived at the residence to find several dogs roaming around outside. Contact was made with the occupant of the residence. That person was found to be living in very poor conditions within the residence, which did not seem to be climate controlled. The person was transported to an area hospital by North Benton Ambulance Service to be evaluated, as it was determined that they were unable to adequately care for themselves.
Subsequently, the sheriff’s office reached out to Wildthunder WARS for assistance in getting the dogs to a facility where they could be evaluated and cared for. A total of 18 dogs were transported away from the residence. Additionally, four dogs were found to be deceased on the property by deputies.
Following the investigation, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested David Don Rogers, 61, of Brandon. Rogers was charged with 18 counts of animal neglect (simple misdemeanor), four counts of animal neglect causing injury/death (serious misdemeanor), four counts of failure to dispose of animal carcass (simple misdemeanor), and one count of dependent adult abuse (aggravated misdemeanor).
The ownership of all 18 dogs removed from the property was legally transferred to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and has since been transferred further to different animal care entities to be re-homed.
Friday, September 20
12:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 44, of Independence. Moore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jessica Leigh Wieland, 37, of Waterloo. Wieland was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Franklin Jack Ellyson, 18, of Independence. Ellyson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor) and malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
7:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Casey Hugh King, 35, of Independence. King was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested, Jessica Rae Miller-Mullinex, 38, of Independence. Miller-Mullinex was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, September 21
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jon Luverne Michael, 42, of Hazleton. Michael was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Third Street N in Hazleton.