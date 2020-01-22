Sunday, Jan. 12
3:40 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Larry Deon Wrice, 42, of Cedar Rapids. Wrice was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 46 mile marker of I-380.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
6:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Zachary John Norton, 31, of Central City. Norton was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Frederika. Bergmann was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Taylor Thomas Weber, 25, of Jesup. Weber was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
Wednesday, Jan. 15
6:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Phillip Lee Bartels, 26, of Strawberry Point. Bartels was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and providing false information (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive in Independence.
12:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Krystal Leigh Hall, 24, of Oelwein. Hall was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Ciesielski, 24, of Rowley. Ciesielski was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of pandering minor for prostitution (Class C felony) and prostitution (Class D felony) filed by the Independence Police Department. This arrest was made in the 2700 block of King Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 16
12:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew John Seastrand, 44, of Independence. Seastrand was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1500 block of 230th Street.