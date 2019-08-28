TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
1:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Douglas King, 27, of Marion on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. King was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Timothy Reilly, 38, of Manchester on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Reilly was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
10:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Aaron David Secor, 34, of Cedar Rapids on charges of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of Washington Street in Lamont.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
12:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robbie John Vandevorde, 49, of Aurora on a charge of Assault (simple misdemeanor) stemming from a reported assault that occurred in the 300 block of Union Street in Aurora. Upon arrival by deputies, Vandevorde had left the area. His car was later located in the 2300 block of 120th Street. Based upon information given to deputies, it was believed that Vandevorde was armed. However, during a subsequent search of the buildings on the property, Vandevorde was not located. Vandevorde was later arrested in the 2300 block of 120th Street when he returned to the property after deputies had left. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department K9 Unit, Independence Fire Department Drone, and the Iowa State Patrol.
12:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Beau Nichols, 33, of Jesup on a charge of first offense Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2200 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cooper John Zeien, 36, of Waterloo on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Zeien was held at the Buchanan County Jail.