Tuesday, Dec. 31
4:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher John Kearns, 37, of Hazleton. Kearns was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Kearns was also cited for unsafe approach to emergency vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
2:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Trevor Carl Christopherson, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Christopherson was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), second offence possession of a controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor), carrying weapons (aggravated misdemeanor), first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Independence.
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicole Leanne Burgos, 26, of Oelwein. Burgos was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for forgery (Class D felony) and forgery (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department and Jesup Police Department in different cases. Burgos was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joe William Detweiler, 19, of Hazleton. Detweiler was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1500 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard.
Thursday, Jan. 2
3:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Christina Marie Mehmen, 35, of Evansdale. Mehmen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Lee Johnson, 42, of Independence. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 100 block of E Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
Friday, Jan. 3
10:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremy James Thibadeau, 33, of Manchester, and Mary Florence Pirtle, 66, of Lamont. Thibadeau was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Thibadeau was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County. Pirtle was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Jan. 4
8:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Pirtle, 24, of Lamont. Pirtle was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was released to his parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter. This arrest was made in the 2500 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.