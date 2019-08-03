Sunday, July 21
5:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 20 near the Hwy 150 overpass. The vehicle was said to have driven several miles in the wrong lanes before going through the median and into the correct lanes. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. Lynn Jodi Wiedewitsch, 56, of Dalbo, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department.
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob Paul Lowery, 38, of Salem on charges of second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). Lowery was cited for Failure to Maintain Control, Open Container, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, and Failure to Use Seatbelt. This arrest was made following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 8, 2019.
Monday, July 22
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony Allen Copley, 33, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second degree Burglary (class C felony), Operation without Owner’s Consent (aggravated misdemeanor), and fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). Copley was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 23
6 a.m.
Deputies arrested James Lee Hoyle, 20, of Beaver. On charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Hoyle was held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest stems from an incident that occurred on May 24, 2019.
2:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dave Allen Rutledge, 47, of Dysart on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Rutledge was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 24
5:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tylor James Derifield, 25, of Hudson on charges of third degree Burglary, fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor), Trespass (simple misdemeanor) and Harassment of Public Official (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a male walking atop an eastbound train going through Independence and heading towards Winthrop. Sheriff’s deputies were able to get the train stopped in Winthrop and were initially unable to locate the male. Shortly after, the Winthrop IOCO gas station reported a male had entered the store as it was preparing to open and stole items before walking back out. Deputies subsequently located the male at the Wieland Lumber site and took him into custody. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Independence Police Department assisted in this incident.
9 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Lee Roy Smith, 57, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Smith was transported to the Buchanan County Jail. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in this arrest.
Deputies arrested Zulema Ninfa Medina-Krogman, 42, of Manchester on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Medina-Krogman was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 25
11:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested George David Kirkbride II, 50, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Kirkbride was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Darrel Dean Everly, 45, of Postville on charges of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.
Saturday, July 27
2 a.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony James Cannon, 59, of Oelwein on charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Benton Street and Main Street in Hazleton.
7:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Lando Throndson, 35, of Center Point on charges of second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor), Assault with Injury on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations (class D felony), Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor), and Harassment of Public Official (simple misdemeanor). Throndson was also cited for Reckless Driving, Operation without Registration, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following an incident in Quasqueton.