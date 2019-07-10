Sunday, June 23
12:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Wayne Burnell, 49, of Cedar Rapids on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Burnell was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 25
7:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Samantha Jean Zeien, 33, of Evansdale on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Zeien was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 26
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Adrianne Dorothea Thome, 42, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Obstruction of Prosecution, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Thome was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Scott Alvi Megonigle, 40, of Hazleton on charges of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of S Main Street in Hazleton.
10:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dillon John Sommerfelt, 32, and Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, 29, both of Oelwein. Dillon was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault (simple misdemeanor). Brooke was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan Count for original charges of Assault with Injury (serious misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor), and Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). Both were transported to the Buchanan County Jail. These charges were filed by the Fairbank Police Department. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in these arrests.
11:40 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. According to the investigation, a 2006 Ford Focus operated by a 17-year-old juvenile from Rowley was traveling northwest on Coots Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car entered the south ditch and rolled over. No serious injuries were reported and the driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, June 27
5:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 24, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Ninth Avenue NW in Independence.
8:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Leroy H Detweiler, 18, of Littleton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). Detweiler was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested David Matthew Stacey, 45, of Independence on charges of second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard.
Friday, June 28
1:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nolan John Scheetz, 22, of Independence on charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue NE in Independence.
Saturday, June 29
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Adriel Felix, 37, of Evansdale on a multiple arrest warrant out of Buchanan County. Felix was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, June 30
2:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Timothy Matthew Molloy, 25, of Galway, Ireland, on charges of Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.
5:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Terren Thompson, 27, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Thompson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, July 1
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amanda Lyn Carson, 38, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Carson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 25, of Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. Redenbaugh was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Oliver Card, 21, of Waterloo on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Sixth Avenue SW and Enterprise Drive SW in Independence.
Tuesday, July 2
3:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dillon John Sommerfelt, 32, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. Sommerfelt was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brandon Scott Toppin, 24, of La Porte City on charges of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2700 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
8:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brent Allen Brown, 32, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. A 16-year-old juvenile runaway and a stolen vehicle from Arlington were also recovered in this incident. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Ninth Avenue SE in Independence after an anonymous tip was received of Brown’s location.
Wednesday, July 3
1:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Randall Lee Meike, 47, of Oelwein on charges of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Indiana Avenue west of Hazleton.