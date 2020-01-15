An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Monday, Jan. 6
7:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein. Eickhoff was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for forgery (a Class D felony) and degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clarence Elton Widner, 62, of Waterloo. Widner was charged with third degree sexual abuse (a Class C felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of 220th Street south of Jesup.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
3:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Madison Marie Clay, 23, of Alta Vista. Clay was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Andrew John Bieber, 33, of Independence. Bieber was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing serious injury (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 500 block of 7th Avenue SW in Independence.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
12:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Michael McCluskey, 40, of Independence. McCluskey was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), third offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), probation violation, and parole violation. This arrest was made in the 600 block of 8th Avenue NE.
7:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Alfred Romero, 35, of West Union. Romero was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Sara M. Kremer, 42, of Lamont. Kremer was charged with sale of Scheduled I/II controlled substance to minor (a Class D felony) and controlled substance violation (a Class D felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into drug activity in the 800 block of Jackson Street in Lamont.
9:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Adam John McTaggart, 36, of Strawberry Point. McTaggart was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container. his arrest was made at 120th Street and Washburn Avenue near Lamont.
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop. Boleyn was charged with trespass (a simple misdemeanor) and two counts of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of 1st Street N in Hazleton.
11:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Michael Van Dee, 59, of Cedar Rapids. Van Dee was charged with failure to have valid driver license (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Washburn Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 9
5:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tanika Denice Clay, 24, of Manchester. Clay was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and false reports to 911 (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 200th Street and Washburn Avenue south of Lamont.
Friday, Jan. 10
1:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Haines, 53, of Vinton. Haines was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor), and was cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near West Street and South Street in Brandon.
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Conrad Avenson, 28, of Westgate. Avenson was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating non-registered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a minor motor vehicle accident near Fairbank-Amish Boulevard and 120th Street.
Saturday, Jan. 11
8:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brixdon Lee Mulford, 25, and Alyssa Ann Tovar, 20, both of Brandon. Mulford was charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and one count of assault (simple misdemeanor). Tovar was charged with Assault (simple misdemeanor) and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a disturbance in the 2900 block of 190th Street northeast of Winthrop.