NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, Nov. 25
5:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 30, of Waverly. Moser was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:50 p.m.
Montrell La Marcus Phillips, 39, of Waterloo was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:00 p.m.
Jessica Ann Baker, 29, of Toddville was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
10:30 a.m.
Jon Paul Zieser, 48, of Independence was arrested and charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on August 15, 2019.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
11:00 a.m.
Scott Deitrick Overmann, 41, of Jesup was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 28
4:00 p.m.
Jonathan Caleb Nemmers, 29, of Jesup was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:35 p.m.
Emily Kay Wise, 30, of Lamont was arrested and charged with fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Friday, Nov. 29
6:00 a.m.
David Larry Uchytil, 59, of Jesup was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.