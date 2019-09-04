Sunday, August 25
5:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelly Joel Pals, 42, of Clarion on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). Pals was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, August 26
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Vanessa Renee Neeley, 29, of Oelwein on two active warrants out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Neeley was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:00 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Jamestown Avenue north of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2018 Ford Flex operated by Ivy Hofland of Independence was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue and was slowing to turn into a residential driveway. A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Byron Boleyn of Clarinda was also traveling southbound behind the Hofland vehicle and was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the Hofland vehicle. Hofland was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Boleyn was uninjured and was cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 27, of Oelwein on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Rinella was also arrested on an active warrant out of Black Hawk County and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, August 28
2:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Bradley Leroy Fuller, 47, of Brooklyn, and Debra Irene Frank, 65, of Hazleton. Fuller was arrested on four active warrants out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). Frank was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near Benton Street and Main Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, August 29
4:20 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup. According to the investigation, a 2004 Subaru Forester operated by Tayler Wilson of Brandon was traveling southbound on Benson Shady Grove Avenue when Wilson lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported and Wilson was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Zachary Scott Penning, 35, of Allison on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Penning was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue north of Jesup. According to the investigation, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Erika Clayton of Fairbank was traveling northbound on Baxter Avenue when the left rear tire of her vehicle broke free. The tire rolled into the path of and struck a 2012 Buick LaCrosse operated by Cody Marsh of Jesup. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Friday, August 30
7:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tommy Lee Teague, 35, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Teague was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Mallory Elizabeth Biggs, 27, of Winthrop on a charge of first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Biggs was also cited for Failure to Maintain Control, Open Container, No Valid Driver License, and Leaving Scene of Property Damage Accident. This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of Fifth Street N in Winthrop.
Saturday, August 31
5:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Susan Marie McNeese, 45, of Aurora on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Alice Street in Aurora.