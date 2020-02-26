NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Feb. 16
4:35 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christian Wells Davis, 28, of Cedar Rapids on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Davis was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:15 p.m.
Gary Linn Kitner, 50, of Oelwein was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Kitner was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Feb. 17
5:10 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton (see photos). According to the investigation, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am operated by Cassandra Brackin of Readlyn was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue when Brackin crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Emmett Donnelly of Independence. Both vehicles collided and came to rest in the west ditch. Brackin sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle. Donnelly was uninjured in the collision. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
4:15 p.m.
Neil Olin Higdon, 57, of Independence was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Higdon was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 20
7:25 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Leland King, 38, of Waterloo and Randi Lynn Hedgpath, 26, of Rowley. King was charged with violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and arrested on active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor). Hedgpath was charged with violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
10:35 p.m.
Shintika Shontay Travis, 42, of Manchester was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Hwy 20 and Racine Avenue south of Winthrop.
Friday, Feb. 21
10:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ronald Gary Juchem, Jr., 43, of Hershey, Pennsylvania. Juchem was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for probation violation and transported to the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
Saturday, Feb. 22
12:50 a.m.
John Edward Kalb, 49, of Stanley was arrested and charged with operation without ignition interlock (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for violation of restricted license and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Quasqueton Avenue south of Quasqueton.