NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Dec. 15
1:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy William Dudley, 31, of Winthrop on charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class D felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Pine Creek Avenue west of Winthrop.
Deputies arrested Brian Dewayne Miller, 50, of Iowa City on charges of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and North Fourth Street in Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 16
7:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Autumn Christine Meiborg, 21, of Cedar Rapids. Meiborg was arrested on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Anthony Knight, 40, of Maquoketa. Knight was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. Knight was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 30, of Manchester. Ahrens was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 20
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Robert Thorpe, 44, of Waterloo. Thorpe was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to carry proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue SW in Independence.
Saturday, Dec. 21
7:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in near the 251 mile marker on Hwy 20. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
Sunday, Dec. 22
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Scott Paul Sondag, 29, of Vinton. Sondag was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 290th Street.
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 25, of Walker. Rawson was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. This arrest was made in the 15 block of South Mill Street in Walker. Rawson was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 23
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Myles Anthony Bantz, 28, of Fairbank. Bantz was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and a second arrest warrant for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. Bantz was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
10:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Aaron Andrew Schmitt, 28, of Independence. Schmitt was charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tasha Lynne Koppes, 28, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. Koppes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Corey Christopher Peterson, 31, of Cedar Rapids. Peterson was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (Class D felony) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.
Thursday, Dec. 26
11:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, of Lamont. Wise was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Friday, Dec. 27
6:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) and 265th Street south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2002 Ford F250 operated by Brent Olmstead of Independence was traveling westbound on 265th Street approaching Jamestown Avenue. Olmstead failed to stop at a stop sign and entered onto Jamestown Avenue, striking the right rear of a northbound 2010 Ford Flex operated by Susanne Herman of Waukon. The Herman vehicle spun and entered the west ditch of Jamestown Avenue. The Olmstead vehicle entered the north ditch of 265th Street and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Herman and two passengers in her vehicle were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Olmstead and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured. Olmstead was cited for failure to yield upon entering highway. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Saturday, Dec. 28
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Lamar Tyson, 30, of Waterloo. Tyson was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 Insurance as required (simple misdemeanor), and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker of I-380 near Brandon.
3:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Taneka Denice Clay, 24, of Manchester. Clay was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made on Hwy 20 near the 249 mile marker.
5:05 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Frost Avenue northeast of Brandon. According to the investigation, a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire operated by Michal Higgins of Brandon was traveling southbound on Frost Avenue when Higgins lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. No injuries were reported and Higgins was cited for Failure to maintain control. The vehicle was considered a total loss.
5:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of LaPorte Road and Dugan Avenue north of Brandon. According to the investigation, a 2002 Buick Century operated by George Nielsen of Brandon was traveling eastbound on LaPorte Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Dugan Avenue. Nielsen’s vehicle went straight through the intersection and entered the ditch on the east side of Dugan Avenue, driving approximately 100 yards into a field. Nielsen was removed from the vehicle and transported to Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.