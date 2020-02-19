Sunday, Feb. 9
12:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Troy Smithson, 42, of Ladora. Smithson was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance on file (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. his arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
3:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, charging her with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of 1st Street E in Independence.
11:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jordan Allen Meike, 27, of Marion. Meike was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Feb. 10
11:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony Alan Marrah, 33, of Oelwein. Marrah was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Justin Thomas Hoehn, 37, of Lawler. Hoehn was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and third degree theft (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
5:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clementine Jane Stuckey, 46, of Rowley. Stuckey was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
2:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Alianna Maire Nida, 21, of Waterloo. Nida was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Terrance Dewey Collins, 45, of Waterloo. Collins was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Thursday, Feb. 13
6:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Thaddeus Lee Franck, 40, of Stanley. Franck was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for malicious prosecution (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 14
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tramaine Terrell Gary, 26, of Waterloo. Gary was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies have concluded an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being executed in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton on January 31, 2020. Additional charges have now been filed. Deputies arrested Vanessa Gene Johnson, 42, of Quasqueton. Johnson was charged with aiding and abetting possession of firearms/ammunition by a felon (a Class D felony) and aiding and abetting possession of firearms/ammunition by a domestic violence offender (a Class D felony). Johnson was also charged with interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor) in an unrelated incident. This arrest was made in the 200 block of N Water Street in Quasqueton.
Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Brunson, 18, of Waterloo. Brunson was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), escape from custody (a serious misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 7, 2019. Brunson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Lamont. Conry was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Emmet County for second degree criminal mischief (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 700 block of Prospect Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer, Jr., 41, of Mount Auburn. Kramer was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (an aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for fraudulent use of s registration. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near East Street and South Street in Brandon.