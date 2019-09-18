An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, September 8
1:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Anne Hansen, 45, of Lamont. Hansen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Monday, September 9
12:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Leslie David Lee, 55, of Independence. Lee was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard.
Tuesday, September 10
7:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher John Lee Melka, 23, of Dubuque. Melka was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jonathan James Petersen, 22, of Epworth. Petersen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Daniel Straw, 30, of Rowley. Straw was charged with third offense domestic abuse assault (class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.
Wednesday, September 11
7:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brandon Avery Samual Proctor, 38, of Aurora. Proctor was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan Count Jail.
Thursday, September 12
12:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Shane Allen Heins, 44, of Independence. Heins was charged with numerous counts of protection order violation (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, September 13
11:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Casey Hugh King, 35, of Independence. King was charged with second degree burglary (class C felony), possession of burglary tools (aggravated misdemeanor), fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
Saturday, September 14
2:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jordan Lee Horkheimer, 25, of Hazleton. Horkheimer was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device as required (simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance as required. Horkheimer was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and operation of non-registered vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of 105th Street northeast of Hazleton.
Deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 36, of Winthrop. Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault (class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2900 block of 240th Street southeast of Winthrop.