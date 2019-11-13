NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Nov. 3
11:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicole Jean Hicks, 29, of Dubuque on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Hicks was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Douglas King, 27, of Marion on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. King was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
2:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ethan Craig Butler, 19, of Waterloo on a charge of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Independence.
6:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Angela Beth Scott, 38, of Quasqueton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 400 block of 7th Street South in Quasqueton.
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Laura W. Detweiler, 22, of Hazleton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1500 block of Fairbank Amish Boulevard.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
2:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Burdette Trueg, 44, of Evansdale on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Trueg was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of LaPorte City on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Newton was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:20 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Mackenzie Solomon of Jesup was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Solomon lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Solomon was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation but appeared to be uninjured in the accident. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, Nov. 7
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Lamont on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dontavius Clinton Burens, 35, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Burens was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Nov. 8
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 30, of Hazleton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. Thompson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 9
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Terrance Dewey Collins, 45, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Collins was held at the Buchanan County Jail.