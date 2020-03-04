Sunday, Feb. 23
1:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Rea Miller-Mullinex, 39, of Independence. Miller-Mullinex was charged with first degree theft (a Class C felony), third degree burglary (a Class D felony), third degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on or about September 3, 2019.
11:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Alan Vanlaningham, 44, of Independence. Vanlaningham was charged with eluding or attempting to elude law enforcement (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a short pursuit that concluded at 190th Street and Plymouth Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 24
9:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kenyonte Nigel Shinault, 31, of Oelwein. Shinault was charged while driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brian Matthew Mountain, 43, of Winthrop. Mountain was charged with third offense operating while intoxicated (a Class D felony) and cited for open container and failure to display registration plate. This arrest was made near 1st Street and 4th Avenue NE in Independence.