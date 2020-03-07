McALLEN, Texas – Since the early 1960s, snowbirds from Buchanan County staying in the Rio Grande Valley area have been gathering a meal and fellowship. This year’s gathering was held Wednesday, February 12, at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in McAllen, Texas.
Those attending included Don and Cookie Beier, Kathryn Crawford, Bill Fettkether, Tom and Tammy Fratzke, Elmer and Marlene Hettinger, Everett and Marilyn Jensen, Ralph and Carol Jones, Steve and Carol Kennon, Jim and Kathy Melka, Sheri Muench, Kathy Ratliff, Rich and Shirley Seamans, Jack and Mary Sullivan, Don and Mary Terry, Dennis and Carol Walthart, and Ben and Marcia Wooley.
The luncheon is usually held the second Wednesday in February. Anyone in the Rio Grande Valley on that date with ties to Buchanan County is invited to attend!