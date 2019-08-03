BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC) recently held a meeting to discuss the possibility of creating a sister city relationship. What is a sister city relationship?
“Briefly, a sister city relationship develops a long-term relationship between cities, counties, or states in two different countries. The purpose behind it is to promote education, business, cultural ,and technical exchanges,” explained BCEDC Director George Lake at a meeting of community members brought together to explore this opportunity.
Representative from the sister city program of Waverly were in attendance to attest to the benefits their community has had in their 23-year sister city relationship with Eisenach, Germany. While BCEDC is currently leading the discussion on the possibility of a sister city relationship, if a Buchanan County sister city organization is formed it would be a standalone 501c(3) association with its own board of directors that will determine policies, rules, and procedures.
There was strong support among those attending this meeting to continue to explore the opportunity of becoming a sister city. Program benefits, activities, cultural connections, and potential international partners were discussed.
Those core members will be meeting again at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at the Buchanan County Economic Development Office, 112 1st Street in Independence. Plan to attend this meeting if you have an interest in seeing Buchanan County become a sister city. To learn more about the sister city program, contact BCEDC Director George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.