BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Tourism has created a great new look it is ready to reveal! Recently, the Buchanan County Tourism Board tasked the marketing committee with developing a new logo that would encompass the endless number of activities, sites, and events in Buchanan County. The committee commissioned a local graphic designer to help create this vibrant new logo, and the results are stunning!
“This new tourism logo helps showcase the variety and vibrancy you can find in Buchanan County,” said tourism president Kriss McGraw. “Buchanan County Tourism has made great strides in the last year to become more visible and enter the digital age. We have a stronger presence on Facebook, have added Instagram, and created the www.travelbuchanan.com website. Adopting this dynamic new logo is just another step in showing the amazing things that Buchanan County has to offer, including our trails (river, biking, walking, snowmobiling, and ATV), historic sites and museums, shopping, parks, and great entertainment events offered throughout the county.”
These are just some of the treasures that can be found in Buchanan County. You can also find the Buchanan County Tourism and Visitors Center in Independence at the historic Illinois Central Depot, 1115 5th Avenue NE (Hwy. 150 N). It’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. through October.
The Buchanan County Tourism board is comprised of representatives from each Buchanan County community, including various county organizations, and is open to anyone who would like to attend. The tourism board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Bill’s Restaurant in Independence. Tuesday, September 10, is the annual meeting, and everyone is encouraged to attend. For more information on Buchanan County tourism, go to www.travelbuchanan.com.